Short Interest in Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Expands By 976.9%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 976.9% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GXSFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.66. 2,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,931. Goldsource Mines has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Get Goldsource Mines alerts:

Goldsource Mines Company Profile

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.