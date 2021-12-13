Short Interest in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Grows By 744.4%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 744.4% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 84,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,470. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

