Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Rises By 451.6%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,800 shares, an increase of 451.6% from the November 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BGY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,382. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 672.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 10,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

