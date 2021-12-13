Short Interest in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Expands By 784.9%

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 858,400 shares, a growth of 784.9% from the November 15th total of 97,000 shares. Approximately 25.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director John D. Weil sold 135,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $1,145,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:AHPI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,017. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of -5.07.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.56%.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.