Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) Expands By 1,333.3%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 1,333.3% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ADDXF remained flat at $$1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. Addex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

