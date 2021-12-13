Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of LON:IDEA opened at GBX 272 ($3.61) on Thursday. Ideagen has a one year low of GBX 224 ($2.97) and a one year high of GBX 335 ($4.44). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 290.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 283.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £694.56 million and a PE ratio of 906.67.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

