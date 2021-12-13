Shayne & CO. LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Shayne & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,263 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 1.2% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after buying an additional 5,265,956 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,183 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $56.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

