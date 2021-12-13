Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Short Interest Update

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SHALY remained flat at $$15.85 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shangri-La Asia has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $22.51.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

