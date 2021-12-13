Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 66,156 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,156 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $111.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.27. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $87.89 and a 52 week high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

