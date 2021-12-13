Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,464 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $244.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $233.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $157.83 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.64 and its 200-day moving average is $242.63.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.94.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

