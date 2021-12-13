Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $317.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.17. The company has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

