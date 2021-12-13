Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 113,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.96.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 15,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

