Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,338 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 506.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $96.17 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.