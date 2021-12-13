Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,058 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,083 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 220.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,530 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 117,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $22.84 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a PE ratio of 190.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

