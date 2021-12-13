Sentinel Protocol Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $73.01 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

