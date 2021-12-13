Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $81.97 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.