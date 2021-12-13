Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $1,071,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 224,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEE stock opened at $65.10 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEE. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

