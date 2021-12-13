Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,160.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,524,000 after buying an additional 1,190,478 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58,873.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,323,000 after buying an additional 769,475 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 187.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 352,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after buying an additional 230,068 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,854,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 170,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

SBCF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.44. 188,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,820. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $40.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.