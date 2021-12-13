SeaChange International (SEAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 61.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $0.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.71. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SeaChange International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 5,134.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 767,272 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.62% of SeaChange International worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.