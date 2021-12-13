Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Investors Research Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $112.54 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

