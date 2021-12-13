Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Reduced by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after buying an additional 528,154 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 271,517 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,369,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 187,467 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $111.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.27. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $87.89 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.