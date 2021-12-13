Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $360,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $164.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

