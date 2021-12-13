Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Raised by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 7.8% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

SCHG stock opened at $164.06 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

