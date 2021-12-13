Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 42,502 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 214.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,502 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,395,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,217,000.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 45,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,330. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.30.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGN. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

