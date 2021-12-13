Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Lowers Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,393,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Amcor were worth $16,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,813,000 after buying an additional 10,306,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,166,000 after acquiring an additional 436,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

NYSE AMCR remained flat at $$11.60 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

