Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $41.76 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,531 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 3.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $41,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2,459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 59,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the software company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 94,387 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,341,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $663.10. The company had a trading volume of 41,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $315.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.95. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

