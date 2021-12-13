Scala Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $750.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00059100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.34 or 0.08128142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00079042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,968.44 or 1.00274124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00055987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002700 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

