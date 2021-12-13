SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €142.00 ($159.55) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €136.57 ($153.45).

SAP stock opened at €119.38 ($134.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. SAP has a 12 month low of €98.69 ($110.89) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($145.78). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €122.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €121.64.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

