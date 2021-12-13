Sakura Bloom (SKB) Market Capitalization Tops $721,806.46

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $721,806.46 and $117,347.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.54 or 0.00965536 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

