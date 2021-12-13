SafeBlast Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $168,212.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 13th. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.90 million and $168,212.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,414.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.50 or 0.00910285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.09 or 0.00269502 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00025671 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003325 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.