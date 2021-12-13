Rubric Capital Management Lp Purchases 560,691 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 560,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, December 10th, Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 768,171 shares of Radius Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07.

RDUS stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. Radius Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $335.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 107,692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

