Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sientra were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sientra by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 325,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 44,250 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 555,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SIEN opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05. Sientra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $229.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.08.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The company had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,200 shares of company stock valued at $499,696 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

