Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 20,000 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share alerts:

NASDAQ DNAA opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.