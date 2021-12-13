Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 268.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,925,000 after purchasing an additional 382,494 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,478,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,492,000 after purchasing an additional 291,333 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 29,559 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of SBH opened at $20.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.49. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

