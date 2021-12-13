Royal Bank of Canada Has $229,000 Stock Position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 2,534.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $5.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of -1.53. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.30). Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.07%.

In other news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Profile

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.