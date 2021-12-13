Royal Bank of Canada Has $219,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $62.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57.

