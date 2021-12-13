Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

