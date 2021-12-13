Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target to $20.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet.

DNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 41.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,879,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,174,000 after purchasing an additional 553,764 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,330,000 after purchasing an additional 501,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

