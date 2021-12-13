Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €51.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BN. Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Danone in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Danone in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on Danone in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €61.29 ($68.86).

Danone stock opened at €53.02 ($59.57) on Thursday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a one year high of €72.13 ($81.04). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €58.92.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

