Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$20.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$20.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CSFB boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

TSE:CVE opened at C$15.70 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.03 and a 12-month high of C$16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.36.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

