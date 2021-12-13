Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RCGCF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 44,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,418. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.80.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
