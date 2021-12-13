Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Roku comprises about 1.4% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $147,734,623 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROKU traded down $4.07 on Monday, hitting $225.18. 42,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311,686. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.37. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.94 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.14.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.