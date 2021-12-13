Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.71.

Shares of ROK opened at $350.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $353.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,341 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $1,161,097.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,495,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

