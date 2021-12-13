Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 39,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 179,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

