Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Position Cut by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Roche were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,593,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,078 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Roche by 45.8% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,974,000 after purchasing an additional 347,533 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Roche by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,852,000 after acquiring an additional 307,919 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Roche by 1,493.0% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 272,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 255,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roche by 23.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 198,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

RHHBY traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.12. 482,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,205. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.