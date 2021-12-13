Robert W. Baird Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $107.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CVS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

NYSE:CVS opened at $98.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after buying an additional 1,170,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

