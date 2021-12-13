Rivian’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 20th (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian’s (NASDAQ:RIVN) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 20th. Rivian had issued 153,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $11,934,000,000 based on an initial share price of $78.00. During Rivian’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 135.00.

Get Rivian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 114.66 on Monday. Rivian has a 12 month low of 95.20 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe purchased 128,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 over the last quarter.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.