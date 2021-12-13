Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0103 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $85,754.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00077553 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

