Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 34,986 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,872,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,676,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

