Reviewing Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) & Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Sumitomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A Sumitomo -0.06% -0.10% -0.03%

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Sumitomo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A Sumitomo $41.85 billion 0.43 -$1.38 billion $0.00 -1,449,000.00

Algoma Steel Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sumitomo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sumitomo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Algoma Steel Group and Sumitomo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sumitomo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Algoma Steel Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.36%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than Sumitomo.

Summary

Algoma Steel Group beats Sumitomo on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium. The Transportation & Construction Systems segment deals with the automobile, ship, aircraft, rail, other transportation equipment, and construction equipment businesses. The Infrastructure segment includes the social infrastructure, global power infrastructure, and logistics infrastructure businesses. The Media & Digital segment handles the digital, media, and smart communications platform businesses. The Living Related & Real Estate segment manages the lifestyle and retail, food and agriculture, materials, supplies, and real estate businesses. The Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics segment develops businesses in mineral resources, energy, basic chemicals and electronics, and life sciences.

